Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 820,423.62 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,338,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 261,115,355.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.13 per share, with a total value of 1,714,410.56.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.17 per share, with a total value of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.67 per share, with a total value of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.51 per share, for a total transaction of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.42 per share, with a total value of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.19 per share, with a total value of 2,170,502.40.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.17 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is 14.52 and its 200 day moving average is 14.76.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

