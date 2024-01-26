Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $910.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

