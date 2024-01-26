Insider Buying: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:IHT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.17.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
