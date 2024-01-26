Insider Buying: TR Property (LON:TRY) Insider Buys £15,700 in Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Gillbanks bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,949.17).

TR Property Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON TRY opened at GBX 318 ($4.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 0.93. TR Property has a twelve month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.42).

Get TR Property alerts:

TR Property Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. TR Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -852.27%.

About TR Property

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.