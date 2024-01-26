Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells $18,831.67 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,859 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $18,831.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,981.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.1 %

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 133,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 72.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 41,340 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $31.60.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

