Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells 72,658 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDLX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

