Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 11,450 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genpact Trading Down 0.2 %

G opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

