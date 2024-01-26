Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 4,977 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,977 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $223,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38.

On Monday, December 18th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 236 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $8,998.68.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $65,706.56.

On Friday, November 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $18,166.47.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on INTA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

