Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 978 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

JBHT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average is $189.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $11,513,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 62,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

