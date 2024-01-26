Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $558,415.60 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,635 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OCCI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -666.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OFS Credit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.