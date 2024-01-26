Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $32.06 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prothena by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prothena by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

