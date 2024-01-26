Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $998,500.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,135,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $99.94 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,826,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

