Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 74,198 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 2.04. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Symbotic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,382,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.