Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $12,155.00 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $12,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,915 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $20,259.25.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.00. 91,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 131,748 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $907,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

