Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.89

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.89 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 45.75 ($0.58). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 38,130 shares trading hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.34. The stock has a market cap of £32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4,616.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

