Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 472.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,021 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22,827.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,061,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,700,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

