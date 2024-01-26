International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $88,540,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.