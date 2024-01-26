Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Sunday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

