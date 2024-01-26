Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. Approximately 3,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,175,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

