Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. 228,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,266. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

