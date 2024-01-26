Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 2,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

