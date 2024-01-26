Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCH opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $48.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
