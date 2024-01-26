Investors Purchase High Volume of B2Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,317 call options.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTG

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.