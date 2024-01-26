IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Simon Lill Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,200.00 ($45,526.32).

Simon Lill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IRIS Metals alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon Lill acquired 50,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($21,381.58).

IRIS Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

About IRIS Metals

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIS Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIS Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.