iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.72

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.72 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 329382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

