iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.44

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 9934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.11.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.