iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.73

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 573585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

