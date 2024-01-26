iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.73

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 573585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.