iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after buying an additional 1,383,272 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,855,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,344. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

