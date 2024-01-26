iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $269.11

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $269.11 and last traded at $268.94, with a volume of 145046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.96 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6,117.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

