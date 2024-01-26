Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos Sells 2,489 Shares

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$14.32. The company had a trading volume of 884,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,779. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5561036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.36.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

