J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP David Keefauver Sells 978 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

