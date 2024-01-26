Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $65,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,427.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

