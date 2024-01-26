Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Up 0.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

