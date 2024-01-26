Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 64 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 229.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.51% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

