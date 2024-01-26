Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Vernon Casey Baker Acquires 6,915 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Casey Baker acquired 6,915 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,064.00.

Vernon Casey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Vernon Casey Baker acquired 7,404 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$11,328.12.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

JAG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$129.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jaguar Mining last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3814655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

