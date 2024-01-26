James K. Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $206.26 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $28,701,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

