Jane Tufnell Buys 1,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,070 ($15,336.72).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

ICGT stock opened at GBX 1,216.84 ($15.46) on Friday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £822.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.51.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

