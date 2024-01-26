Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Down 2%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.70. 12,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 41,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

