Jayshree Ullal Sells 8,002 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $270.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

