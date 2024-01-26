JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Shares Down 5%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 3,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JE Cleantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

