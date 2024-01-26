Jeffrey L. Harmening Sells 60,056 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,203. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

