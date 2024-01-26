Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,215,888 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,215,888 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.77% of NVIDIA worth $8,222,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $611.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

