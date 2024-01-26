Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jin Medical International Stock Up 30.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $276.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Jin Medical International has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $509.87.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.