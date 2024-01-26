Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jin Medical International Stock Up 30.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $276.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Jin Medical International has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $509.87.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

