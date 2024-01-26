J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 49.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $160.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

