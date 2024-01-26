Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market cap of $386.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

