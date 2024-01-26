Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

