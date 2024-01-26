Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $12.03 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.92. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.86. 1,200,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,170. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a market cap of $384.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

