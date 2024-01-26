JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $725.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.00.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $33.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.