JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $18.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. 1,756,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,155. Xerox has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 402.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

