Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 1,617.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,127. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

