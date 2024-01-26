Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 1,617.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,127. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Julius Bär Gruppe
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.